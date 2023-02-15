Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.79

Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$7.79 and traded as high as C$7.91. Exco Technologies shares last traded at C$7.91, with a volume of 21,342 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cormark dropped their target price on Exco Technologies from C$12.25 to C$9.75 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Exco Technologies from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Exco Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.95, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$307.00 million, a P/E ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$7.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.79.

Exco Technologies Dividend Announcement

Exco Technologies ( TSE:XTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$139.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$146.80 million. Exco Technologies had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 5.95%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exco Technologies Limited will post 0.5164258 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. Exco Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 77.78%.

About Exco Technologies

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions.

Featured Articles

