Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.79

Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$7.79 and traded as high as C$7.91. Exco Technologies shares last traded at C$7.91, with a volume of 21,342 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
XTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cormark dropped their target price on Exco Technologies from C$12.25 to C$9.75 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Exco Technologies from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.
Exco Technologies Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.95, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$307.00 million, a P/E ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$7.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.79.
Exco Technologies Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. Exco Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 77.78%.
About Exco Technologies
Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions.
Featured Articles
- Roblox Gains Traction With Metaverse, Shares Pop
- GXO Logistics Manages Another Buying Opportunity
- Analysts Like The Flavor Of Restaurant Brands International
- Arista Networks In Buy Range After Topping Q4 Views
- What is Consumer Discretionary?
Receive News & Ratings for Exco Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exco Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.