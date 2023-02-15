Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 285,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,855 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $24,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 56,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,935 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 859.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 212,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,518,000 after purchasing an additional 190,000 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 48,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 7,402 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 215.6% in the 3rd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XOM. BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.96.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $116.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $74.03 and a 1-year high of $119.63. The company has a market cap of $479.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.02.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.45%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

