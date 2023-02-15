Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 6.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.35 and last traded at $5.39. 9,076,890 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 14,427,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on FTCH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Farfetch from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen reduced their target price on Farfetch from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Farfetch from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Farfetch from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Farfetch from $8.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Farfetch has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.06.

Farfetch Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 2.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $593.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.27 million. Farfetch had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 58.40%. On average, analysts expect that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Farfetch by 33.2% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 46,398,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,666,000 after purchasing an additional 11,570,054 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Farfetch by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,277,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,350,000 after buying an additional 6,376,075 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Farfetch by 129.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,305,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,310,000 after acquiring an additional 4,123,600 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in Farfetch by 94.9% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 8,422,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,839,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in Farfetch by 1,345.1% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,766,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,059,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

