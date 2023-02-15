Farmhouse (OTCMKTS:FMHS) Shares Up 28.9%

Farmhouse, Inc (OTCMKTS:FMHS – Get Rating) traded up 28.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.21 and last traded at $0.21. 18,150 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 155% from the average session volume of 7,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

Farmhouse Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.49.

About Farmhouse

Farmhouse, Inc engages in the operation and management of technology platform for the regulated cannabis industries. It offers the WeedClub platform, a professional social network site which allows its members to digitally connect with cannabis industry stakeholders. The company was founded by Evan Horowitz and Michael Ashley Landau in 1985 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

