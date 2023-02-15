Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.27)-($0.21) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.46). The company issued revenue guidance of $495-$505 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $491.32 million. Fastly also updated its Q1 guidance to ($0.12)-($0.08) EPS.

Fastly Stock Performance

FSLY stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.87. The stock had a trading volume of 9,620,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,459,731. Fastly has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $29.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 1.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FSLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised Fastly from an underperform rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $10.50 to $16.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Fastly in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Fastly from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Fastly from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Fastly from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fastly has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Fastly

In related news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total transaction of $61,238.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 371,688 shares in the company, valued at $3,861,838.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Brett Shirk sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total transaction of $61,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 228,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,006,752. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total value of $61,238.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 371,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,861,838.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,600 shares of company stock worth $164,440. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Fastly during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,697,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Fastly by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,846,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,374,000 after buying an additional 3,099,852 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Fastly during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,322,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fastly during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,803,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Fastly by 276.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 954,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,820,000 after buying an additional 701,153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.74% of the company’s stock.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge compute, edge delivery, edge security, edge applications like load balancing and image optimization, video on demand, and managed edge delivery. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

