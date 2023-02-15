FDx Advisors Inc. Acquires 76 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AON during the second quarter worth about $151,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AON by 16.2% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,915,000 after purchasing an additional 4,606 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of AON by 11.1% during the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON in the third quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of AON by 1.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,754,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other AON news, CFO Christa Davies sold 617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.36, for a total value of $196,428.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,535,423.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AON stock opened at $312.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $310.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $295.35. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $246.21 and a 12-month high of $341.98. The company has a market capitalization of $64.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. AON had a return on equity of 1,065.31% and a net margin of 20.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.48%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on AON from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AON from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. TheStreet raised AON from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on AON from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.80.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

