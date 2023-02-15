FDx Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $1,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NDSN. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Nordson during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Nordson during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Nordson by 126.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Nordson during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Nordson by 33.1% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Nordson

In related news, EVP Shelly Peet sold 1,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $383,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,964,518. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Shelly Peet sold 1,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $383,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,964,518. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.43, for a total transaction of $517,503.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,240,295.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,403 shares of company stock worth $2,515,941 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Nordson Trading Down 0.6 %

A number of research firms have commented on NDSN. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Nordson from $264.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Nordson from $310.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Nordson to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nordson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.80.

Shares of NDSN opened at $242.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.36. Nordson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $194.89 and a fifty-two week high of $251.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $239.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.49.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $683.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.46 million. Nordson had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 24.69%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.48%.

About Nordson

(Get Rating)

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

See Also

