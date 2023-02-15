FDx Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,247 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 5,594 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tevis Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 266 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 200.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BA. Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 target price on Boeing in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $200.00 price objective on Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.41.

Boeing Price Performance

NYSE:BA opened at $218.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.69 billion, a PE ratio of -26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 49.92 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $201.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.58. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $221.33.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The company had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. Boeing’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($7.69) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

