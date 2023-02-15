FDx Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6,356.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,710,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,622,494 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,433,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,734,000 after purchasing an additional 82,928 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,308,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,579,000 after purchasing an additional 113,767 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,596,000 after purchasing an additional 376,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,018,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,496,000 after purchasing an additional 166,842 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VB stock opened at $203.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $192.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.74. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.65 and a fifty-two week high of $219.35.

