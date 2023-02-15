FDx Advisors Inc. Has $2.26 Million Stock Holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 86.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 228,060 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $2,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 409.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Red Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WRB. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.40.

W. R. Berkley Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:WRB opened at $67.06 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. W. R. Berkley Co. has a one year low of $56.95 and a one year high of $76.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.63.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 18.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.08%.

W. R. Berkley Profile

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

