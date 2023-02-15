FDx Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,394 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in VICI Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $3,089,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in VICI Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $16,252,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in VICI Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $3,502,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in VICI Properties by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,920,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,810,000 after acquiring an additional 822,744 shares during the last quarter.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:VICI opened at $34.18 on Wednesday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.42 and a 52 week high of $35.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.85.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 145.80%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Raymond James downgraded VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.77.

VICI Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.