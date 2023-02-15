FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 187 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,576 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 420.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $241.03 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $261.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.95. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $214.39 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMGN. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Amgen from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen cut their price target on Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Amgen from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.06.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

