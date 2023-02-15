FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 2,304 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,304 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 61.3% in the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSV stock opened at $75.38 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.60. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.03 and a 12 month high of $79.86.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.