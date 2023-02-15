FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 61,725 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 44.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 77,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,725 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 28.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 13,179 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after buying an additional 3,408 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 655.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $35.08 on Wednesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $27.40 and a 12 month high of $38.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.00.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

