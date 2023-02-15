FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 8,540 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,540 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connectus Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 84,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,582,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2,603.4% during the third quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,017,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,081,000 after purchasing an additional 979,649 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 909.2% during the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,351,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,825 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Somerset Group LLC now owns 42,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $48.90 on Wednesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $41.20 and a 1 year high of $55.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.49.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

