Fellaz 1-Day Volume Hits $101,952.11 (FLZ)

Fellaz (FLZ) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. One Fellaz token can now be bought for about $1.21 or 0.00005323 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Fellaz has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar. Fellaz has a market cap of $4.71 billion and approximately $101,952.11 worth of Fellaz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $97.37 or 0.00425714 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,449.17 or 0.28197064 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Fellaz Token Profile

Fellaz was first traded on March 20th, 2022. Fellaz’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens. Fellaz’s official website is fellaz.xyz. Fellaz’s official Twitter account is @fellazxyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Fellaz Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fellaz, based in Singapore, is a multichain web3 entertainment ecosystem that specializes in the production and distribution of original metaverse-native IP and derivative content. As a comprehensive metaverse content production studio, an NFT solution for web3 entertainment, a decentralized fandom community catalyzer, and an alliance of leading experts and global partners, Fellaz is a one-stop solution and ecosystem designed to help businesses and creators transition to a longer-term web3 business model by effectively integrating the ideal features of the metaverse, decentralization, and NFT technology with original content, web3 diversification, and fandom in ways that actually work.”

