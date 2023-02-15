Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Short Interest Up 15.7% in January

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,060,000 shares, a growth of 15.7% from the January 15th total of 1,780,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 331,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have weighed in on RACE shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ferrari from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.60 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ferrari from $274.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ferrari presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.06.
Ferrari Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of RACE stock traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $265.61. 198,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,388. The firm has a market cap of $49.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.98. Ferrari has a fifty-two week low of $167.45 and a fifty-two week high of $270.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 4.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.13.
Institutional Trading of Ferrari
Ferrari Company Profile
Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ferrari (RACE)
- LCI Industries Diversification Strategy Pays Off
- Is It Time To Buy The Dip In The Coca-Cola Company
- Ex-Dividend Date vs. Record Date: What’s the Difference?
- How Does the Consumer Price Index Affect the Stock Market?
- Are Denny’s Corporation Investors Due For A Grand Slam?
Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.