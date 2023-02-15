Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Short Interest Up 15.7% in January

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,060,000 shares, a growth of 15.7% from the January 15th total of 1,780,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 331,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on RACE shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ferrari from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.60 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ferrari from $274.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ferrari presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.06.

Ferrari Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of RACE stock traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $265.61. 198,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,388. The firm has a market cap of $49.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.98. Ferrari has a fifty-two week low of $167.45 and a fifty-two week high of $270.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 4.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.13.

Institutional Trading of Ferrari

Ferrari Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in Ferrari in the 4th quarter valued at $416,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ferrari in the 4th quarter valued at $582,000. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its position in Ferrari by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Ferrari by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Miura Global Management LLC grew its position in Ferrari by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Miura Global Management LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,924,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.21% of the company’s stock.

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

