Fetch.ai (FET) Hits Market Capitalization of $376.41 Million

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 15th. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $376.41 million and approximately $156.07 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00001975 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00082136 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00059028 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000382 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00010193 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001151 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001881 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00025171 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003950 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

FET uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 818,912,300 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

