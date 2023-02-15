Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The information technology services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services updated its Q1 guidance to $1.17-1.23 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $5.70-6.00 EPS.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 1.2 %

FIS traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,392,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,793,497. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1 year low of $56.53 and a 1 year high of $106.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.82 and its 200-day moving average is $77.73.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is -7.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

FIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $390,114,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,542,033 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $376,027,000 after buying an additional 2,741,991 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.3% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,441,867 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $446,052,000 after buying an additional 14,231 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,082,584 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $309,554,000 after buying an additional 102,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 6.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,166,282 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $217,538,000 after buying an additional 134,943 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Merchant segment focuses on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

Featured Articles

