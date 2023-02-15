Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on FIS. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lowered Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.50.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSE:FIS traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $67.81. 11,397,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,875,899. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Fidelity National Information Services has a one year low of $56.53 and a one year high of $107.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 6.47%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,616,061 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,825,056,000 after buying an additional 395,342 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 15.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,076,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $923,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,766 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 18.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,668,569 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $794,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,495 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,841,553 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $627,166,000 after purchasing an additional 747,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.0% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,491,575 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $490,569,000 after purchasing an additional 695,648 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Merchant segment focuses on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

