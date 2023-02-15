Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC) Short Interest Up 25.0% in January

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the January 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 173,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III Stock Performance

Shares of FWAC stock remained flat at $10.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,207. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.94. Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $10.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III by 86.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC raised its position in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 11,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III during the 4th quarter valued at $517,000. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 69,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 5,083 shares during the last quarter. 94.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III Company Profile

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on real estate technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

