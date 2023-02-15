Financial Comparison: SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) versus SHF (NASDAQ:SHFS)

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) and SHF (NASDAQ:SHFS – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SoFi Technologies and SHF’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SoFi Technologies $1.57 billion 3.97 -$320.41 million ($0.40) -16.85 SHF N/A N/A $1.25 million N/A N/A

SHF has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SoFi Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SoFi Technologies 0 5 8 0 2.62 SHF 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for SoFi Technologies and SHF, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

SoFi Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $9.23, suggesting a potential upside of 36.96%. SHF has a consensus price target of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 1,190.07%. Given SHF’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SHF is more favorable than SoFi Technologies.

Risk and Volatility

SoFi Technologies has a beta of 1.71, suggesting that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SHF has a beta of 0.16, suggesting that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.3% of SoFi Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.0% of SHF shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.0% of SoFi Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.7% of SHF shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SoFi Technologies and SHF’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SoFi Technologies -19.53% -6.17% -2.36% SHF N/A 17.10% 1.82%

Summary

SHF beats SoFi Technologies on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc. provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans. The company also provides cash management, investment, and technology services. In addition, it operates Galileo, a technology platform that offers services to financial and non-financial institutions; and Apex, a technology enabled platform that provides investment custody and clearing brokerage services, as well as Technisys, a cloud-based digital multi-product core banking platform. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About SHF

SHF Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides access to banking, lending, and other financial services to financial institutions serving the cannabis industry. The company, through its proprietary platform, offers access to business checking and savings accounts, cash management accounts, savings and investment options, commercial lending, courier services, remote deposit services, automated clearing house payments and origination, and wire payments. Its services allow cannabis related businesses to obtain services from financial institutions that allow them to run their business with enhanced financial insight into their business and access to resources. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Arvada, Colorado.

