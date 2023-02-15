Financial Review: Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) versus Gravitas Education (NYSE:GEHI)

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Get Rating) and Gravitas Education (NYSE:GEHI – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Gaotu Techedu and Gravitas Education, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Gaotu Techedu alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gaotu Techedu 1 0 1 0 2.00 Gravitas Education 0 0 0 0 N/A

Gaotu Techedu currently has a consensus price target of $1.30, indicating a potential downside of 66.32%. Given Gaotu Techedu’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Gaotu Techedu is more favorable than Gravitas Education.

Risk and Volatility

Earnings and Valuation

Gaotu Techedu has a beta of -0.85, meaning that its share price is 185% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gravitas Education has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Gaotu Techedu and Gravitas Education’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gaotu Techedu $1.03 billion 0.96 -$487.00 million $0.14 27.57 Gravitas Education $180.31 million 0.11 $6.79 million $4.60 3.13

Gravitas Education has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gaotu Techedu. Gravitas Education is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gaotu Techedu, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Gaotu Techedu and Gravitas Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gaotu Techedu 7.77% 8.29% 5.37% Gravitas Education N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.9% of Gaotu Techedu shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.9% of Gaotu Techedu shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 64.1% of Gravitas Education shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Gaotu Techedu beats Gravitas Education on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gaotu Techedu

(Get Rating)

Gaotu Techedu, Inc. is a technology-driven education company. Its core expertise is in online K-12 courses, and online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring service provider in China. The company’s K-12 courses cover all primary and secondary grades. It also offers foreign language, professional and interest courses. The company was founded by Xiang Dong Chen in June 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Gravitas Education

(Get Rating)

Gravitas Education Holdings, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of kindergarten and play-and-learn center services through its subsidiaries. The firm also licenses its separately developed courses and sells educational products. It operates through the following segments: PRC Kindergartens; PRC Play-and-Learn Centers; Singapore Kindergartens, Student Care Centers and Others; and Others. The company was founded by Chi Min Cao and Yan Lai Shi in 1998 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Gaotu Techedu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaotu Techedu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.