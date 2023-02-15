Financial Survey: CoreCard (NYSE:CCRD) vs. SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC)

CoreCard (NYSE:CCRD – Get Rating) and SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

CoreCard has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SS&C Technologies has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for CoreCard and SS&C Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CoreCard 0 0 0 0 N/A SS&C Technologies 0 1 7 1 3.00

Profitability

SS&C Technologies has a consensus price target of $68.27, indicating a potential upside of 8.51%. Given SS&C Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SS&C Technologies is more favorable than CoreCard.

This table compares CoreCard and SS&C Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CoreCard 23.21% 31.33% 24.29% SS&C Technologies 12.31% 18.57% 6.37%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

41.2% of CoreCard shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.1% of SS&C Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 18.9% of CoreCard shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.9% of SS&C Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CoreCard and SS&C Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CoreCard $48.25 million 5.92 $9.04 million $1.79 18.77 SS&C Technologies $5.28 billion 3.00 $650.20 million $2.48 25.37

SS&C Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than CoreCard. CoreCard is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SS&C Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

SS&C Technologies beats CoreCard on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CoreCard

CoreCard Corp. engages in the management of emerging technology companies. It operates through CoreCard Software, Inc. and affiliate companies, which are involved in the design, development, and marketing of software solutions to corporations, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and small loan transactions. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Norcross, GA.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada. Its products include advent genesis, antares, asset allocators, AWD, axys, BANC mall, BRIX, DST vision, evare, lightning, and moxy. The company was founded by William Charles Stone in March 1986 and is headquartered in Windsor, CT.

