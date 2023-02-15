First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Shares Sold by Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.

Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. decreased its stake in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,983 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 178,400 shares during the period. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.49% of First Busey worth $6,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in First Busey during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in First Busey by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 81,717 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 8,636 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in First Busey by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in First Busey by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 29,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of First Busey by 38.1% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 28,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 7,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.97% of the company’s stock.

Get First Busey alerts:

First Busey Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of BUSE traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.43. The company had a trading volume of 13,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,998. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. First Busey Co. has a 1-year low of $21.66 and a 1-year high of $28.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.43.

First Busey Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. This is a boost from First Busey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. First Busey’s payout ratio is 41.92%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BUSE. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of First Busey from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of First Busey from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Busey

In other First Busey news, Director Michael David Cassens sold 2,300 shares of First Busey stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total transaction of $56,902.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 169,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,188,086.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Gregory B. Lykins bought 4,000 shares of First Busey stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.73 per share, with a total value of $90,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 114,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,598,652.71. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael David Cassens sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total transaction of $56,902.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 169,284 shares in the company, valued at $4,188,086.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $217,380 and have sold 24,299 shares valued at $602,183. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Busey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Busey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Busey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.