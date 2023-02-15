First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.08

First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.08 and traded as high as $15.37. First Financial Northwest shares last traded at $15.37, with a volume of 3,612 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson boosted their target price on First Financial Northwest to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

First Financial Northwest Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.15 million, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.39.

First Financial Northwest Increases Dividend

First Financial Northwest ( NASDAQ:FFNW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $13.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.80 million. First Financial Northwest had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 8.41%. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Financial Northwest, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is a boost from First Financial Northwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. First Financial Northwest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.10%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Financial Northwest

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 213.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC grew its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 16,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. M3F Inc. acquired a new stake in First Financial Northwest during the 3rd quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.45% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Northwest Company Profile

First Financial Northwest, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the general public and provides lending services. Through its subsidiary, First Savings Bank Northwest, it offers commercial banking services, dynamic savings, stored savings, loaned savings, commercial savings, checking accounts, and money market accounts.

Featured Stories

