First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.25.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FIBK. Stephens raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $49.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

First Interstate BancSystem Price Performance

FIBK stock opened at $36.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.08 and a 200-day moving average of $40.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. First Interstate BancSystem has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $46.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 0.87.

First Interstate BancSystem Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at First Interstate BancSystem

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.62%.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Riley sold 2,500 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total value of $103,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,549 shares in the company, valued at $2,012,356.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James Brannen sold 9,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $341,403.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,813.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin P. Riley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total transaction of $103,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,012,356.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of First Interstate BancSystem

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIBK. First Interstate Bank boosted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 5,153.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 7,951,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,049,000 after buying an additional 7,800,583 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 116.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,747,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,861,000 after buying an additional 4,163,577 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,710,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,287,000 after buying an additional 3,311,462 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 152.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,344,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,744,000 after buying an additional 2,626,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 145.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,564,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides Internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

Featured Articles

