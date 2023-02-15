First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 55.6% from the January 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Shares of FXNC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.41. 725 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,071. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.08. The company has a market cap of $108.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. First National has a 1 year low of $13.45 and a 1 year high of $22.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. First National’s payout ratio is 20.90%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FXNC. Fourthstone LLC lifted its stake in First National by 11.4% in the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 573,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,037,000 after purchasing an additional 58,532 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in First National by 40.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,130 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in First National in the second quarter worth $191,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in First National in the third quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in First National by 295.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. 33.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of First National in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.50 target price on the stock.

First National Corp. is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of consumer and business banking services through its subsidiary, First Bank. The firm offers savings, checking, mortgage lending, home equity, treasury management, construction loan, commercial mortgage, and rental properties. The company was founded on September 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Strasburg, VA.

