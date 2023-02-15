First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400,000 shares, an increase of 30.6% from the January 15th total of 3,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Republic Bank

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 2,530.0% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of First Republic Bank from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Sterne Agee CRT increased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.90.

First Republic Bank Price Performance

First Republic Bank stock traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $133.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,552,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,604,105. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.11. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $106.86 and a 1-year high of $175.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.58.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.06. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 24.66%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Republic Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 25th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.09%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

