First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Sold by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,231 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FTSM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 797.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 32.5% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

FTSM opened at $59.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.52 and its 200-day moving average is $59.45. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a one year low of $59.26 and a one year high of $59.73.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were issued a $0.201 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. This is an increase from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.