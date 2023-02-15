First Trust Income Opportunity ETF (FCEF) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

First Trust Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.117 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.

First Trust Income Opportunity ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

First Trust Income Opportunity ETF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.40. The company had a trading volume of 652 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,077. First Trust Income Opportunity ETF has a 12-month low of $18.09 and a 12-month high of $23.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.98 and its 200-day moving average is $19.98.

Get First Trust Income Opportunity ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Income Opportunity ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. HAP Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Income Opportunity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Income Opportunity ETF by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Income Opportunity ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Income Opportunity ETF by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 6,213 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Income Opportunity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Income Opportunity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.