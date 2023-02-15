First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) Reaches New 1-Year High at $97.18

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $97.18 and last traded at $97.18, with a volume of 11841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.56.
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.33.
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $0.273 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (GRID)
- Roblox Gains Traction With Metaverse, Shares Pop
- GXO Logistics Manages Another Buying Opportunity
- Arista Networks In Buy Range After Topping Q4 Views
- Analysts Like The Flavor Of Restaurant Brands International
- What is Consumer Discretionary?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.