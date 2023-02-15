First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) Reaches New 1-Year High at $97.18

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $97.18 and last traded at $97.18, with a volume of 11841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.56.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.33.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $0.273 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 47,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,662,000 after buying an additional 3,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 54.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 6,861 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

