First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ) Short Interest Update

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,800 shares, a growth of 20.7% from the January 15th total of 48,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.3 days.

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CARZ stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.31. 1,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,816. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.91. First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $38.79 and a 1 year high of $60.59.

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.236 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 97,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,392,000 after acquiring an additional 30,045 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF by 252.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,398,000 after buying an additional 29,630 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 3,816 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,297,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $532,000.

