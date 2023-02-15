First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ) Short Interest Update

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,800 shares, a growth of 20.7% from the January 15th total of 48,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.3 days.
First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Stock Performance
Shares of CARZ stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.31. 1,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,816. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.91. First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $38.79 and a 1 year high of $60.59.
First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.236 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF
