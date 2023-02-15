First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB) Declares $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0825 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd.

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 20.6% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:FGB opened at $3.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.28. First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $2.73 and a 1-year high of $4.32.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FGB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 71,666 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 10,079 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 327.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,570 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 9,629 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 19.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 501,402 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 83,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 6,566.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,866 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 41,238 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Confluence Investment Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the specialty finance and other financial sectors.

