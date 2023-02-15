First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB) Declares $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0825 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd.
First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 20.6% per year over the last three years.
First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Price Performance
NYSE:FGB opened at $3.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.28. First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $2.73 and a 1-year high of $4.32.
First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Company Profile
First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Confluence Investment Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the specialty finance and other financial sectors.
