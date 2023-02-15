Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (DFP) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 17th

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.115 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This is an increase from Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.1% annually over the last three years.
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Trading Down 0.1 %
NYSE:DFP traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.23. The company had a trading volume of 8,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,363. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $18.11 and a 52 week high of $26.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.23.
About Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management company. It invests in the portfolio of preferred and other income-producing securities. The firm aims to seek total return and to provide high income. The company was founded on October 10, 2012 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.
