Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (DFP) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 17th

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.115 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This is an increase from Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.1% annually over the last three years.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund alerts:

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:DFP traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.23. The company had a trading volume of 8,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,363. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $18.11 and a 52 week high of $26.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 239.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 28,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 19,987 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management company. It invests in the portfolio of preferred and other income-producing securities. The firm aims to seek total return and to provide high income. The company was founded on October 10, 2012 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.