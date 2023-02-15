Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:PFO)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.7% per year over the last three years.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of PFO opened at $9.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.21. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $8.20 and a 52 week high of $11.58.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.
