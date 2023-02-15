Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:PFO)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFOGet Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.7% per year over the last three years.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of PFO opened at $9.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.21. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $8.20 and a 52 week high of $11.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 10.3% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 32,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 55,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.

