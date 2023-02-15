Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.093 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.4% per year over the last three years.

NYSE FFC opened at $17.05 on Wednesday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 1-year low of $14.42 and a 1-year high of $20.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.25 and a 200-day moving average of $16.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 43,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 3.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred & Income Securities Fund, Inc is a mutual fund, closed-end investment. Its objective is to provide high current income for holders of its common stock consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on May 23, 2002 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

