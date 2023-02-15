Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.093 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.4% per year over the last three years.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Stock Up 0.2 %
NYSE FFC opened at $17.05 on Wednesday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 1-year low of $14.42 and a 1-year high of $20.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.25 and a 200-day moving average of $16.11.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Company Profile
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred & Income Securities Fund, Inc is a mutual fund, closed-end investment. Its objective is to provide high current income for holders of its common stock consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on May 23, 2002 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.
