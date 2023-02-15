Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.4% annually over the last three years.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:FLC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.57. 1,454 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,608. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.77 and a 200 day moving average of $16.62. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a twelve month low of $14.60 and a twelve month high of $20.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 25.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 6,291 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 97,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after buying an additional 4,706 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 97,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

(Get Rating)

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide high current income for holders of its common stock. The company invests in traditional preferred stock, trust preferred securities, and hybrid securities that have characteristics of both equity, and debt securities.

Featured Articles

