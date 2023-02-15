Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th.
Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.4% annually over the last three years.
Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Trading Down 0.1 %
NYSE:FLC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.57. 1,454 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,608. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.77 and a 200 day moving average of $16.62. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a twelve month low of $14.60 and a twelve month high of $20.62.
Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide high current income for holders of its common stock. The company invests in traditional preferred stock, trust preferred securities, and hybrid securities that have characteristics of both equity, and debt securities.
