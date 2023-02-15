FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTD) Trading 0.2% Higher

FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTD – Get Rating) traded up 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $65.62 and last traded at $65.36. 10,671 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 18,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.25.

FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TLTD. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 18,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $327,000.

