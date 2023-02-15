Floki Inu One Day Volume Reaches $114.77 Million (FLOKI)

Floki Inu (FLOKI) traded up 64.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. Floki Inu has a market cap of $341.32 million and approximately $114.77 million worth of Floki Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Floki Inu token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Floki Inu has traded up 19% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Floki Inu alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $97.34 or 0.00428452 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,448.15 or 0.28381461 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Floki Inu Token Profile

Floki Inu launched on July 7th, 2021. Floki Inu’s total supply is 9,942,355,954,723 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,317,621,738,535 tokens. Floki Inu’s official Twitter account is @realflokiinu and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Floki Inu is https://reddit.com/r/floki and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Floki Inu’s official website is floki.com. The official message board for Floki Inu is realflokiinu.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Floki Inu

According to CryptoCompare, “The Floki Inu protocol is a cross-chain community-driven token available on two blockchains: Ethereum (ETH) and Binance Smart Chain (BSC).”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Floki Inu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Floki Inu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Floki Inu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Floki Inu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Floki Inu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.