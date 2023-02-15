Forefront Analytics LLC Acquires 36,950 Shares of Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO)

Forefront Analytics LLC grew its stake in Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Rating) by 48.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,950 shares during the period. Forefront Analytics LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Mereo BioPharma Group worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Mereo BioPharma Group by 97.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 19,470 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ MREO traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $1.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 442,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,545. Mereo BioPharma Group plc has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $1.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.93.

Separately, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its lead product candidate, etigilimab (OMP-313M32), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumor.

