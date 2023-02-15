Forefront Analytics LLC Acquires 91 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Forefront Analytics LLC grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,223 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 1.3% of Forefront Analytics LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Forefront Analytics LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,258,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $2,610,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 20,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 39.4% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 20,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 5,866 shares during the period.

NASDAQ IEI traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $115.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,548,067. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $112.26 and a 1 year high of $127.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.10.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a $0.181 dividend. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

