Fort L.P. Cuts Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Fort L.P. lowered its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,893 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Zoetis in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Zoetis in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 377.4% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $171.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $80.12 billion, a PE ratio of 39.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.51. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.15 and a fifty-two week high of $201.45.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.15. Zoetis had a return on equity of 48.41% and a net margin of 25.82%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on ZTS. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.17.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

