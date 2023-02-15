Fort L.P. Cuts Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Fort L.P. lessened its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 36.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,530 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,068 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $231,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,464,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 176.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 27,547 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 17,590 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 491,646 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $19,666,000 after acquiring an additional 15,808 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 45,473 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO opened at $47.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.85. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.60 and a 52 week high of $57.69. The company has a market capitalization of $195.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The firm had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 54.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CSCO. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $31,900.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 276,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,851,577.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 14,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $708,874.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 277,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,276,497.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $31,900.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 276,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,851,577.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 243,098 shares of company stock valued at $11,939,277 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.