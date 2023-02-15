Fort L.P. Decreases Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Fort L.P. trimmed its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 37.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,683 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 4,060 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 108.9% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth $31,000. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL opened at $89.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $240.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.01. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $91.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.90.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.01 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 174.60% and a net margin of 19.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 40.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 target price on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on Oracle in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Oracle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Oracle from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.54.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,714.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.