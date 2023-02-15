Fort L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Fort L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,273 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 446 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the second quarter valued at $22,818,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 12.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 994,106 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $237,205,000 after purchasing an additional 108,303 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 5.5% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 584,323 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $139,425,000 after purchasing an additional 30,600 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.5% in the third quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 571,390 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $160,223,000 after purchasing an additional 19,239 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 51.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 416,968 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $116,922,000 after purchasing an additional 141,488 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carlisle Companies Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CSL opened at $257.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.96. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $217.92 and a 1-year high of $318.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $243.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The conglomerate reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 36.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 21.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 8,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.35, for a total value of $2,054,921.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,730,975.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $363.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.17.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of building envelope products and energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM), Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CIT), and Carlisle Fluid Technologies (CFT). The CCM segment offers a range of building envelope products for commercial, industrial, and residential buildings, including single-ply roofing, rigid foam insulation, spray polyurethane foam technologies, architectural metal, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) hardware and sealants, below-grade waterproofing, and air and vapor barrier systems focused on the weatherproofing and thermal performance of the building envelope.

