Fort L.P. Has $305,000 Holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Fort L.P. lessened its position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,343 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Sirius XM by 446.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its stake in Sirius XM by 510.7% in the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,352 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sirius XM in the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Sirius XM in the second quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SIRI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Sirius XM from $7.50 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup downgraded Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on Sirius XM from $6.75 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Sirius XM from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Sirius XM from $7.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.13.

Sirius XM Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ SIRI opened at $4.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.06. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $6.85. The company has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.90.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 13.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Sirius XM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.0242 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kristina Salen sold 44,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total transaction of $288,568.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 93,969 shares in the company, valued at $607,039.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is an audio entertainment company, which offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

