Fort L.P. Has $323,000 Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Fort L.P. lowered its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 803 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Centene were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Centene by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Centene by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 144,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,205,000 after buying an additional 6,301 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Centene in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Centene by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Centene by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 70,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,462,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Centene from $99.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Centene from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Centene from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $95.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Centene from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Centene currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.17.

Centene Price Performance

Shares of Centene stock opened at $73.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.73 and a fifty-two week high of $98.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.82. The company has a market cap of $41.55 billion, a PE ratio of 35.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.55.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.01). Centene had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $35.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

Centene announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, December 16th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Centene news, CFO Andrew Lynn Asher acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.89 per share, for a total transaction of $215,670.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 310,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,354,554.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Centene news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.88 per share, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,234.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andrew Lynn Asher bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.89 per share, with a total value of $215,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 310,955 shares in the company, valued at $22,354,554.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 16,750 shares of company stock worth $1,213,605. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Centene Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

