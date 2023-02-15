Fort L.P. Has $400,000 Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Fort L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,964 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 4,312 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 393 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 492.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 587 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 731 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 263.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 781 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on CTSH. UBS Group increased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.75.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $67.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.07. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.33 and a fifty-two week high of $93.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 11.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.43%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.