Fort L.P. Has $415,000 Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Fort L.P. trimmed its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,833 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,645,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,725,000 after acquiring an additional 231,649 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,400,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,399,000 after acquiring an additional 405,360 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,905,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,231,000 after acquiring an additional 24,901 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,601,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,028,000 after acquiring an additional 300,049 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,726,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,315,000 after purchasing an additional 61,701 shares during the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of CHD opened at $82.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.18. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.16 and a twelve month high of $105.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.86. The firm has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.28, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.46.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 64.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

